Parmalee Tapped To Open Blake Shelton’s Drive-In Theater Concert, Tickets Still Available

Jul 22, 2020 @ 6:50am

Parmalee is slated to open Blake Shelton’s Encore Drive-In Nights concert This Saturday July 25th. They will join Blake’s special guest, Gwen Stefani, along with Trace Adkins to perform at the drive-in movie theater concert as the featured pre-show artist.  Tickets are still available at these area Drive Ins:

Chicago Drive-In Theaters

5333 Praire Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL, 60192
9:00 PM CDT

 

Chicago Drive-In Theaters

7000 S Harlem Ave , Bridgeview, IL, 60455
9:00 PM CDT

 

Elgin Cinema

111 South Randall Road, Elgin, IL, 60123
9:00 PM CDT

 

The McHenry Outdoor Theater

1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd., McHenry, IL, 60051
9:00 PM CDT

 

Harvest Moon Drive-In

1175 S Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, IL, 60936
8:40 PM CDT

 

Tickets to this one-night-only event Saturday July 25th, may be purchased at Ticketmaster. For more information, including a full list of venues, visit encorenights.com.

