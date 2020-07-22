Parmalee Tapped To Open Blake Shelton’s Drive-In Theater Concert, Tickets Still Available
Parmalee is slated to open Blake Shelton’s Encore Drive-In Nights concert This Saturday July 25th. They will join Blake’s special guest, Gwen Stefani, along with Trace Adkins to perform at the drive-in movie theater concert as the featured pre-show artist. Tickets are still available at these area Drive Ins:
Chicago Drive-In Theaters
5333 Praire Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL, 60192
9:00 PM CDT
Chicago Drive-In Theaters
7000 S Harlem Ave , Bridgeview, IL, 60455
9:00 PM CDT
Elgin Cinema
111 South Randall Road, Elgin, IL, 60123
9:00 PM CDT
The McHenry Outdoor Theater
1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd., McHenry, IL, 60051
9:00 PM CDT
Harvest Moon Drive-In
1175 S Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, IL, 60936
8:40 PM CDT
Tickets to this one-night-only event Saturday July 25th, may be purchased at Ticketmaster. For more information, including a full list of venues, visit encorenights.com.