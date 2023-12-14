Parmalee locks in “Gonna Love You” television debut

Parmalee will perform “Gonna Love You” on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 9.

It’ll mark the country group’s first time delivering their new single on national television.

“This has been such a great year for us, and we are thrilled to start 2024 with the television debut of ‘Gonna Love You,’” shares lead singer Matt Thomas. “This song and the music video are so important to us and give a glimpse into some of the adversity we have encountered.”

“But it’s always been about the music and our fans,” he adds, “and we absolutely would not be here without their incredible support.”

“Gonna Love You” is off Parmalee’s For You 2, the deluxe edition of their 2021 album, For You.

