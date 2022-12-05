Parmalee Lands Billboard’s Most Played Song Of The Year

Parmalee earned the #1 spot on Billboard’s Year-End Country Airplay Chart with their single “Take My Name.” Over the past year, it stayed in the Top 10 for 21 weeks.

Co-written by lead singer, Matt Thomas, the song has 259 million on-demand streams and is currently in the top 25 on Mediabase Hot AC Chart and Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay Chart.

“Take My Name” proceeds the band’s current single “Girl In Mine,” which is now in the Top 40.

