Parmalee Lands Billboard’s Most Played Song Of The Year
December 5, 2022 7:01AM CST
Parmalee earned the #1 spot on Billboard’s Year-End Country Airplay Chart with their single “Take My Name.” Over the past year, it stayed in the Top 10 for 21 weeks.
Co-written by lead singer, Matt Thomas, the song has 259 million on-demand streams and is currently in the top 25 on Mediabase Hot AC Chart and Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay Chart.
“Take My Name” proceeds the band’s current single “Girl In Mine,” which is now in the Top 40.
FAST FACTS
- Matt wrote the song with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and David Fanning.
- Parmalee has all of its original members since forming in 2002.
