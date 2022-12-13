Parmalee gears up for headlining spring 2023 Take My Name Tour

ABC

Country rock act Parmalee will hit the road next spring for an 11-date headlining tour. Kicking off on February 2 in Champaign, Illinois, the run will keep them busy through late April.

Dubbed the Take My Name Tour, the trek borrows its title from Parmalee’s number-one country hit, “Take My Name.” Not only did that song hit the top of the charts, it was also the most-played song of 2022 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“We’ve really been looking forward to this headlining tour,” the band’s Matt Thomas says. “Everything we’ve built over the past couple years has been for this tour and for our fans.”

Specifically, he says, the band has seen listeners latch onto the romantic story behind “Take My Name,” using the love ballad for proposals, first dance songs and more.

“‘Take My Name’ has such a huge connection with folks and with all the love everyone has shown this song, we decided to name this tour after it,” Matt concludes.

Tickets for the 2023 Take My Name Tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

