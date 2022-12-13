98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parmalee gears up for headlining spring 2023 Take My Name Tour

December 13, 2022 1:00PM CST
Share
Parmalee gears up for headlining spring 2023 Take My Name Tour

ABC

Country rock act Parmalee will hit the road next spring for an 11-date headlining tour. Kicking off on February 2 in Champaign, Illinois, the run will keep them busy through late April.

Dubbed the Take My Name Tour, the trek borrows its title from Parmalee’s number-one country hit, “Take My Name.” Not only did that song hit the top of the charts, it was also the most-played song of 2022 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“We’ve really been looking forward to this headlining tour,” the band’s Matt Thomas says. “Everything we’ve built over the past couple years has been for this tour and for our fans.”

Specifically, he says, the band has seen listeners latch onto the romantic story behind “Take My Name,” using the love ballad for proposals, first dance songs and more.

“‘Take My Name’ has such a huge connection with folks and with all the love everyone has shown this song, we decided to name this tour after it,” Matt concludes.

Tickets for the 2023 Take My Name Tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Gift Giving - Here's the Most Dangerous Toy a Kid Could Get
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out THIS WEEK
5

Morgan Wallen Ready To Take On The World W/ Tour Announcement

Recent Posts