Parmalee announces ‘For You 2’ with five new songs

August 1, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Parmalee‘s For You is getting the deluxe treatment.

The album, which arrived in 2021, will be released as an extended project titled For You 2 on September 22.

“The support from our fans for this album has been amazing,” says lead singer Matt Thomas. “It’s been 2 years, almost to the date, that we released For You, and we just weren’t ready to be done with it. So, we’re excited to announce that we’re gonna add ‘Girl In Mine’ and four new tracks and For You 2 will be out September 22.”

For You spawned two #1 singles: “Just the Way” and “Take My Name.” 

“Girl In Mine,” which will be on the 18-track For You 2, is currently in the top 10 on the country charts. For You 2 is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for For You 2:

“Only You”
“Just the Way”
“Backroad Girl”
“Take My Name”
“I Do”
“Miss You Now”
“Greatest Hits” (featuring Fitz)
“Better With You”
“Forget You” (featuring Avery Anna)
“Alone Like That”
“I See You”
“I’ll Take The Chevvy”
“For You”
“Girl In Mine”
“Gonna Love You”
“Is It Just Me”
“Boyfriend”
“Wish I Never Loved You”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

