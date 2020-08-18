Parkway Drive announces rescheduled North American tour dates

Gina Wetzler/RedfernsParkway Drive has announced the rescheduled dates for the band’s Viva the Underdogs North American tour.
The outing, which also features Hatebreed, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King on the bill, was originally supposed to kick off later this month before getting pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now launch in September of 2021.
Sadly, not all of the dates on the original tour were able to be rescheduled, but the Australian metallers assure that more shows will be announced in the future.
For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ParkwayDriveRock.com.
Parkway Drive’s most recent release is the Viva the Underdogs live album, which dropped in March. The group’s latest studio effort is 2018’s Reverence.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.