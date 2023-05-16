Parker McCollum’s “extremely grateful” to have three number-ones under his belt

Parker McCollum has notched his third consecutive country radio chart-topper with “Handle On You.”

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Parker recalled the moment he found out about the news.

“I’d just woken up on my bus somewhere in Missouri and rolled over, and had a bunch of text messages saying ‘congrats’ and a bunch of messages from the team,” shares Parker. “You know, all my good radio folks at Universal [Music Group Nashville]. It was pretty good, man. It’s always a good feeling.”

Having number-ones is not something Parker takes for granted. After all, it’s been something the Texas native has dreamed of since he was young.

“I just try to be extremely grateful. It’s kind of wild to grow up wanting to be a country singer, and then you’re actually getting to do it on a pretty big level. So it’s pretty surreal a lot of the time,” Parker reflects.

“But the number ones are just crazy. When you’re growing up and you’re kind of studying your favorite artists and stuff, you’re so aware of their accolades, and their accomplishments and the career they’ve had,” he adds. “And quite a few of my heroes had quite a few number ones. So to have a few is a pretty good feeling.”

“Handle On You” is the lead single off Parker’s brand new album, Never Enough. The 15-song record follows 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy, which spawned the hit singles “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.