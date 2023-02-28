Parker McCollum Works Hometown Drive-Thru before Big Gig

(Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

Country Music Star Parker McCollum Works Hometown Drive-Thru Before Opening Performance At Houston Rodeo

Before his Tuesday performance (February 28) at the Houston Rodeo, country music singer Parker McCollum served up some tasty Raising Cane‘s chicken fingers in his hometown of Conroe, Texas.

The Raising Cane’s restaurant on Davis Street had a line extending around it as people waited to see the 30-year-old and get a chance to talk to him.

Some fans spent the night in the parking lot, just to see McCollum.

He discussed what it meant for people to anticipate his appearance a the local eatery saying, “I started out a long time ago, and I don’t think I could’ve got even one single person to come out here and care that I was at Cane’s, so it’s very humbling to see that many people take time out of their working day and their school day to come out.”