98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parker McCollum to bring “Handle On You” to ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

March 28, 2023 10:28AM CDT
Share
ABC

Parker McCollum will perform “Handle On You” for his debut appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 30. 

Of the song, Parker shares, “It’s a super honest song, and it really means a lot to me when I listen to it and think back on that time on what I was going through. You know, I was drinking to try to get out of a bad spot which is never gonna work, but I don’t regret it at all because we wrote ‘Handle On You’ from literally living exactly what that song’s about.”

“Handle On You” serves as the lead single from Parker’s forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, which is dropping on May 12.

“Handle On You” is currently number five and climbing on the country charts.

Check your local listings to watch The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
4

DINE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lawyers Say Follow 4 Rules When You Dine Out
5

Miranda Lambert Parting Ways With Longtime Label Sony After 20 Years

Recent Posts