      Breaking News
‘Shelter in Place’ Warning Lifted as Crews Extinguish and Investigate Tri-County Stockdale Fire

Parker McCollum teases new song, “Handle on You”

Jul 19, 2022 @ 3:05pm

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Parker McCollum has a new song in the works, and he’s giving fans a taste. 

On socials, Parker has been teasing that he has a new song coming out. On Monday, he finally gave fans a listen in by sharing a snippet of the chorus of the track, called “Handle on You.” The countrified number finds him singing about a long lost lover who still plagues his mind, no matter how hard he tries to forget her.

“I’ve been fighting with your memory/I hate the way it hits me/I wake up every day black and blue/After all this back and forth/A fifth won’t do/Yeah I finally got a handle on you,” he croons.

“Soon…,” he hints in the caption of the TikTok video where the song is playing over a live performance.   

And it seems the song is coming sooner rather than later, as he posted on Twitter Monday, “2 week till song come out.”  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
LUKE COMBS  NEW SCRATCH-OFF TICKET
Luke Combs Fans Could Be 'Living Lucky' with New Scratch-Off Ticket - Up to $500K
Morgan Wallen Hopes His Son Is Proud Of Him
MADDIE & TAE TO RELEASE NEW PROJECT
Connect With Us Listen To Us On