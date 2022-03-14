 Parker McCollum Talks About His Hit Song!

Parker McCollum On His Song, ‘To Be Loved By You’ … “It’s really cool, because it’s right before…in our set right now right before we play ‘To Be Loved By You,’ all the lights, it goes completely black and the lights are timed on to hit with that guitar riff. Ba da ba da ba and so, I just turn around and I have my back to the crowd and the lights hit and I can just feel – I don’t even have to look at it – I can just feel the energy of them waiting on that song the whole night. As a songwriter, there’s no better feeling in the world than to know that they’re waiting on one that you wrote.”