PARKER McCOLLUM TAKES ON GEORGE STRAIT FOR SPOTIFY

Parker McCollum has released his own version of fellow Texan George Strait’s classic “Carrying Your Love with Me” as part of a new Spotify campaign which celebrates country music of the 90s. “Carrying Your Love With Me” was a hit for George in 1997.
Parker said, “George Strait has been my favorite country singer my whole life. I wasn’t going to pass on the chance from Spotify to cover one of his songs. This song is such a classic staple in country music so I was really hoping we could get it right and do the song justice. I think we did. I sure hope he and (producer) Tony Brown would think so too if they heard it.”
Breland and Tenille Arts are also part of the Spotify campaing. Breland offers his version of Deana Carter‘s “Strawberry Wine,” while Tenille takes on The Chicks‘ “Wide Open Spaces.”
According to unique user data from Spotify, US streams of the 90s Country playlist have grown 150% since 2018, and 70% among Gen-Z users in that time. Additionally, there are currently 89 million playlists from Gen-Z users containing iconic 90s Country tracks.
