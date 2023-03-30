PARKER McCOLLUM STRIKES GOLD

Parker McCollum has collected another RIAA plaque with the gold certification of his current hit single, “Handle On You.” The track is his fastest growing single to date, surpassing 120 million global streams and currently Top Five-and-climbing at country radio.

Parker said, “Another Gold record – what an awesome thing to be able to say. I can’t thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y’all keep this whole thing going and I couldn’t do it without you.”

He will perform the song as he makes his debut on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (Thursday, March 30th). The track is the lead single from his upcoming album, Never Enough, due out on May 12th.

CHECK IT OUT