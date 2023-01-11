Parker McCollum Says Wife Hallie Ray Is ‘That Constant High’ In His Life’

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Parker McCollum just can’t imagine his life without his wife.

The rising country star recently revealed that in time, he’s come to realize just how much Hallie has impacted his life and career as a whole.

“There is no comedown anymore with her. I think that’s what is missing in that early time is it’s just human nature, you want that connection and whatever. And, with Hallie Ray I have that, and so there is no comedown anymore with her. She’s that constant high,” he gushed in a recent interview.

McCollum has also decided to take this new outlook on life and start slowing things down so that he can truly appreciate every bit of the milestones and opportunities that come his way.