Parker McCollum Said His Fiancé ‘Saved’ His Life

Parker McCollum credits his fiancé for “saving” his life. During an interview with PEOPLE, McCollum says he and his girlfriend, Hallie Ray Light, broke up at the end of 2020 which affected his performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “We actually broke up at the end of last year for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was. We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out,” McCollum said. “But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.” McCollum won’t have to worry about being a part as the couple is set to marry this Spring.