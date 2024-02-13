98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parker McCollum reveals first baby’s gender

February 13, 2024 12:15PM CST
Share
ABC

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, have announced the gender of their first baby.

“Baby BOY McCollum! we love you, little cowboy,” Hallie captioned an Instagram Reel. The video shows the couple walking down a hallway as Hallie holds Parker by the arm while he holds a pair of baby cowboy boots.

“Keaton Cadillac McCollum [,] King Cowboy McCollum [,] Yancey Tyler McCollum [,] Walker Yancey McCollum [,] Major Yancey McCollum [.] Pick from those when you get a chance Hallie will ya?” Parker wrote in the comments, sharing the potential names of their baby boy.

Parker and Hallie announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram February 1. 

Parker’s “Burn It Down” is now in the top 10 of the country charts. 

For tickets to his ongoing Burn It Down Tour, head to parkermccollum.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
4

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?

Recent Posts