Parker McCollum Releases Song From Upcoming Album
April 17, 2023 5:02AM CDT
Over the weekend, Parker McCollum released “Tails I Lose,” from his upcoming album Never Enough.
About the song, Parker said, “We hadn’t heard the phrase ‘heads you win, tails I lose’ in a country song before, so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups.”
He co-wrote it with Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, and Brett Warren.
FAST FACTS
Never Enough
- 1. “Hurricane” (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)
- 2. “Best I Never Had” (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)
- 3. “Things I Never Told You” (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)
- 4. “Burn It Down” (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
- 5. “Stoned” (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)
- 6. “Handle On You” (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)
- 7. “Lessons From An Old Man” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
- 8. “Tough People Do” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
- 9. “Speed” (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)
- 10. “Tails I Lose” (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
- 11. “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
- 12. “Too Tight This Time” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
- 13. “Don’t Blame Me” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
- 14. “Have Your Heart Again” (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)
- 15. “Wheel” (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
- Newly Added 2023 Tour Dates:
- July 13 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre
- Aug 12 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
- Oct 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
CHECK IT OUT