Parker McCollum Releases Song From Upcoming Album

Over the weekend, Parker McCollum released “Tails I Lose,” from his upcoming album Never Enough.

About the song, Parker said, “We hadn’t heard the phrase ‘heads you win, tails I lose’ in a country song before, so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups.”

He co-wrote it with Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, and Brett Warren.

Never Enough

1. “Hurricane” (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)

2. “Best I Never Had” (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)

3. “Things I Never Told You” (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)

4. “Burn It Down” (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

5. “Stoned” (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)

6. “Handle On You” (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)

7. “Lessons From An Old Man” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)

8. “Tough People Do” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

9. “Speed” (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)

10. “Tails I Lose” (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

11. “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)

12. “Too Tight This Time” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

13. “Don’t Blame Me” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

14. “Have Your Heart Again” (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)

15. “Wheel” (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

Newly Added 2023 Tour Dates:

July 13 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Oct 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

