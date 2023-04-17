98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parker McCollum Releases Song From Upcoming Album

April 17, 2023 5:02AM CDT
(Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Parker McCollum released “Tails I Lose,” from his upcoming album Never Enough.

About the song, Parker said, “We hadn’t heard the phrase ‘heads you win, tails I lose’ in a country song before, so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups.”

He co-wrote it with Wade BowenBrad Warren, and Brett Warren.

Never Enough 

  • 1. “Hurricane” (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)
  • 2. “Best I Never Had” (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)
  • 3. “Things I Never Told You” (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)
  • 4. “Burn It Down” (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
  • 5. “Stoned” (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)
  • 6. “Handle On You” (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)
  • 7. “Lessons From An Old Man” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
  • 8. “Tough People Do” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
  • 9. “Speed” (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)
  • 10. “Tails I Lose” (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
  • 11. “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
  • 12. “Too Tight This Time” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
  • 13. “Don’t Blame Me” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
  • 14. “Have Your Heart Again” (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)
  • 15. “Wheel” (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
  • Newly Added 2023 Tour Dates:
  • July 13 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre
  • Aug 12 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
  • Oct 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

