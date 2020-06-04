Parker McCollum offers $10,000 reward to help find the killer of retired police captain David Dorn
Danielle Del Valle/Getty ImagesRetired police captain David Dorn was fatally shot this week in St. Louis after he responded to an overnight alarm at a pawn shop. In the wake of his death, St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers posted a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the killer.
Now, Parker McCollum is kicking in another $10,000 to bring justice for the victim. The rising country star shared the story on Twitter, writing “I will match that $10,000. No bulls***.”
CNN reports that the 77-year-old officer died outside the pawn shop at approximately 2:30 AM on Tuesday morning, after arriving to provide security for the facility. The identity of the shooter is still unknown.
The incident occurred amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality, ignited by Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee against his neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Amid the protests, Parker has been vocal about his support both for black protesters and for “good honest police officers.”
“People think you can’t support the black community and support good honest police officers. I’m here to tell you that you can,” he reflected on Twitter.
He also commented on the striking divide between the political left and right in the U.S., writing “Crazy af to flip back and forth between Fox News and CNN News.”
The Texas native has turned heads in recent months with his debut single, “Pretty Heart.”
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.