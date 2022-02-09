      Weather Alert

Parker McCollum Knows Love!

Feb 8, 2022 @ 6:05pm


Parker McCollum tells People magazine that he can pinpoint the exact moment he knew he wanted to propose to his fiancee. “I had just finished my Grand Ole Opry debut. I was riding that high, but then I realized that Hallie wasn’t there. We actually broke up at the end of last year for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was. We were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.’ That’s when I knew I had to tell her how much I loved her and ask her to be my wife.”

