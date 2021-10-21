      Weather Alert

PARKER McCOLLUM IS APPLE MUSIC’S ‘UP NEXT’ ARTIST

Oct 21, 2021 @ 9:01am
Parker McCollum is the latest addition to Apple Music’s Up Next program. The monthly artist initiative is geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.

Parker said,“All I ever wanted was a real shot in country music. To be an Apple Music Up Next artist is an incredible honor and it means so much to me to have a platform like Apple believe in me. I always try to keep my head down and earn every little thing so to have this spotlight for a little while is nice. I do not take it for granted. Now back to work. Mad love.”

In his Up Next film, which was released yesterday (Wednesday, October 20th), Parker shares his journey working on a Texas ranch for his granddad, who got him interested in artists like George Strait, picking up a guitar because of his older brother, and telling his dad he was going to sign a major record deal one day.

As part of the Up Next campaign, Parker will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 23rd.

