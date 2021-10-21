PARKER McCOLLUM IS APPLE MUSIC’S ‘UP NEXT’ ARTIST

Parker McCollum is the latest addition to Apple Music’s Up Next program. The monthly artist initiative is geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.
Parker said,“All I ever wanted was a real shot in country music. To be an Apple Music Up Next artist is an incredible honor and it means so much to me to have a platform like Apple believe in me. I always try to keep my head down and earn every little thing so to have this spotlight for a little while is nice. I do not take it for granted. Now back to work. Mad love.”
In his Up Next film, which was released yesterday (Wednesday, October 20th), Parker shares his journey working on a Texas ranch for his granddad, who got him interested in artists like George Strait, picking up a guitar because of his older brother, and telling his dad he was going to sign a major record deal one day.
As part of the Up Next campaign, Parker will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 23rd.