PARKER McCOLLUM IS A MARRIED MAN!

Mar 30, 2022 @ 8:02am
Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

He and Hallie Ray Light tied the knot on Monday (March 28th) at Boxwood Manor in Tomball, Texas. People.com reports they were surrounded by “dozens of friends and family members.” Both Parker and Hallie shared the big news yesterday (Tuesday, March 29th) morning on social media by posting a picture from the wedding with him writing, “Took me 3 years, but she is officially Hallie Ray Light McCollum,” while she simply captioned the photo with “Mr. & Mrs. McCollum” followed by a heart emoji.

The newlyweds also shared a picture of their wedding rings, with Parker’s being a gold horseshoe-shaped ring with nine diamonds.

The couple are enjoying their honeymoon — from the looks of Hallie’s latest Instagram story it’s somewhere tropical — but Parker returns to the road with a concert on Thursday, April 7th at the House of Blues in Orlando.

