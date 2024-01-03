Parker McCollum Got to Play Golf with George Strait – Here’s Who Won

When you get to play with your heroes, that’s one thing. In country music, that could mean playing music, together, or, well, playing golf.

Parker McCollum had a fantastic year in 2023, as he got to tour with the “King of Country,” who’s one of his idols. But one of his biggest triumphs was a loss: “I played nine holes of golf with George Strait, a couple [of] weeks ago,” he shares with PopCulture.

“He whooped our a–,” McCollum confesses. “Yeah, he won by a lot.”

The “Burn It Down” singer posted a photo with Strait, from back in 2021, which suggests that they’ve known each other for two years. They did a summer concert tour, together, with the younger Texan opening for the elder.

Recently, McCollum shared some more of his highlights of 2023: “I had some crazy ones,” he says before recounting, “a sold-out Red Rock show, singing on stage there with Peyton Manning, was pretty good. John Mayer signed my guitar the other night at his show in Austin.”

