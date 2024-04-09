98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parker McCollum fires up fourth #1 hit with “Burn It Down”

April 9, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Universal Music Group Nashville

Parker McCollum has locked in his fourth consecutive #1 hit with “Burn It Down.”

The breakup song was penned by Parker, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, and it follows his third chart-topper, “Handle on You.”

Parker recently treated fans to a fiery “Burn It Down” performance with Brittney Spencer at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. In case you missed it, you can watch it now on YouTube.

You can find “Burn It Down” and “Handle on You” on Parker’s latest album, Never Enough.

For a full list of dates and tickets to Parker’s ongoing Burn It Down tour, visit parkermccollum.com.

