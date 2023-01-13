98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parker McCollum adds new spring/summer tour dates

January 13, 2023 10:30AM CST
Share
Parker McCollum adds new spring/summer tour dates

courtesy of Live Nation

Parker McCollum is spending some more time on the road this year. The “Pretty Heart” singer just added some more dates to his spring/summer tour schedule.

Parker’s tour, which features special guests Larry Fleet, Kameron Marlowe and Jackson Dean on select dates, kicks off May 5 in Rogers, Arkansas, and runs through September 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A presale begins January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales set for January 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the complete list of dates here.

And this won’t be fans’ only chance to see Parker on the road this year. He’s also serving as a special guest on select dates of Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky

Recent Posts