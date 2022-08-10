98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit

August 10, 2022 1:03PM CDT
The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action.  Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process.  Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007.  He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.

