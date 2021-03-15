Parents In Naperville Demand Children Return To In-Person Learning Full Time
A large group of suburban parents are demanding that their children return to school for in-person classes full-time. Hundreds of people representing at least nine school districts gathered for a rally yesterday in Naperville. The demonstrators want to be given the option of returning their kids to the classroom five days a week. Some parents says their kids feel isolated, and that lessons via Zoom sometimes aren’t effective.