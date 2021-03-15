      Weather Alert

Parents In Naperville Demand Children Return To In-Person Learning Full Time

Mar 15, 2021 @ 11:48am

A large group of suburban parents are demanding that their children return to school for in-person classes full-time. Hundreds of people representing at least nine school districts gathered for a rally yesterday in Naperville. The demonstrators want to be given the option of returning their kids to the classroom five days a week. Some parents says their kids feel isolated, and that lessons via Zoom sometimes aren’t effective.

Popular Posts
Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
Shania Twain Launches 'LetsGoGirls' TikTok Challenge
Brett Young Gears Up for his "Caliville Festival" in Palm Springs
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.