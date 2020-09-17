Parents In Minooka School District Plan Protests To E-Learning
Minooka school parents are organizing a peaceful protest and asking other parents to join them to protest e-learning. Parent Jess Crompton created a Facebook page and found many parents want their kids back in school. She hopes for creative solutions to get kids back in the classroom.
The protest will be for families in District 201 K-8th grades on Monday September 21st at 6:00 p.m. at Minooka Primary Center located at 305 W Church St. For Minooka School District District 111 which includes grades 9th – 12th will be held on Wednesday September 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at Minooka Central Campus – 301 S. Wabena.