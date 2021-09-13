Parenting Has Given Thomas Rhett Some Album Ideas

Thomas Rhett is getting ready to be a father for the fourth time so it’s safe to say he’s becoming an expert on parenting. His kid knowledge has even inspired some pretty creative ideas for his upcoming album. “One day I’m gonna make a record called PARENTING,” he shared on Instagram. “till then here’s the future tracklisting.. anyone else got any good titles??” Some of Rhett’s song title ideas included, “Eat your breakfast,” “I think you’re just sleepy,” “Where’d you learn that word,” “Don’t draw on the walls,” “Are we there yet” and more. Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild got in on the action with some parenting titles of her own. “Hope your dad doesn’t find out,” and “No. You can’t have your own Amex.” What parenting song titles would you include on an album titled, “Parenting?”