Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
Work Smarter Not Harder
Parenting Coach Says Changing Just One Word May Decrease Struggles with Kids
Feb 24, 2022 @ 11:00am
Parenting Coach Says Using ‘When’ Instead of ‘If’ Will Decrease Struggles with Kids
A parenting coach on
TikTok
has some advice for parents and kid-care providers – and it may not matter how old the kids are.
Tia Slightham, who posts under @parentingcoach, recently shared that parents should consider replacing “
if
” with “
when,
” to try to get a child to accomplish tasks.
For example: Instead of saying, “
If you don’t get ready for bed, no books
,” you should say, “
When you’re ready for bed, then we will do books
.”
Slightham explains that using “
if
” statements invites power struggles and arguments; while using “
when
” statements does not.
(
Yahoo
)
A parenting coach says using “when” statements when you want your child to do something, instead of “if” statements removes the opportunity for power struggles and arguments
