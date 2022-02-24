      Weather Alert

Parenting Coach Says Changing Just One Word May Decrease Struggles with Kids

Feb 24, 2022 @ 11:00am
Parenting Coach Says Using ‘When’ Instead of ‘If’ Will Decrease Struggles with Kids
A parenting coach on TikTok has some advice for parents and kid-care providers – and it may not matter how old the kids are.
Tia Slightham, who posts under @parentingcoach, recently shared that parents should consider replacing “if” with “when,” to try to get a child to accomplish tasks.
For example:  Instead of saying, “If you don’t get ready for bed, no books,” you should say, “When you’re ready for bed, then we will do books.”
Slightham explains that using “if” statements invites power struggles and arguments; while using “when” statements does not.

(Yahoo)

 

  • A parenting coach says using “when” statements when you want your child to do something, instead of “if” statements removes the opportunity for power struggles and arguments
