‘Pardi of 3’ – Jon Pardi and Wife Expect First Child Next Year after Fertility Struggle

Getty Images

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child. The new addition with arrive in early 2023, according to People.com.

Jon told the outlet, “I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three! I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Jon and Summer struggled to get pregnant. She explained, “After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn’t feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God’s hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we’re pregnant!”

Jon continues on his headlining Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with a show, tonight, in Gilford, NH, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.