Paranormal Tours at the Rialto!
Paranormal Tours rise again at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Tours take place at 7:00 p.m. on April 30, May 28 and June 25. Spend 2 hours on a guided tour learning the history of the theatre and the lore of the “Souls of the Rialto.” Discover “hot spots” of the esplanade, rotunda, and theatre. Study the green room and Star’s Dressing Room for signs from the after-life. Learn about our well-known apparitions Colin and Vivian. Garner a greater appreciation and understanding of this magnificent structure. All for only $20! Tickets are limited to 25 people. As this is NOT an investigation paranormal investigative equipment is not permitted.
Register for a tour at https://rialtosquare.com/paranormal-tours/ or call 815-726-7171 x207. Tickets are $20 and payment will be accepted at the time of the tour.
Mask wearing is required. Groups will be limited to 25 people to ensure proper social distancing. Tickets are subject to availability, and dates are subject to change due to private events.