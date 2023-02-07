Paramount Responds to Rumors about ‘Yellowstone’ Kevin Costner Departure

Many fans of Yellowstone are wondering, now, if Kevin Costner will return for another season of the number one hit TV series.

Now, Paramount Network has responded to the fans of the show and tried to clarify the situation surrounding Kevin Costner. Negotiations have stalled between Kevin and Paramount. The network might replace Costner with Matthew McConaughey. It sounds like producers, along with creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, are already working on contingency plans.

Paramount said, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

The network continued, “Thanks to the brilliant mind of [series creator] Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent, with whom we’d love to partner.”

Reports have been leaking, that the network will end Yellowstone after season 5, and focus on building on the other spinoffs.

McConaughey has written “Greenlights,” appeared on TV to help victims of a mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, TX, and talked about a possible run for office, there.