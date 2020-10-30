Paramore's Zac Farro breaks social media silence to back LGBTQ fans
John Lamparski/WireImageAfter an extended social media silence, Paramore‘s drummer Zac Farro tweeted his support of the band’s LGBTQ fans following the controversy sparked by his brother Josh.
This comes after fans captured a snapshot of a recent Facebook comment made by Josh where the former guitarist slammed homosexuality, calling acceptance of it a “subtle tactic to brainwash people into a state of tolerance.”
Zac broke his two month social media silence and addressed Paramore’s LGBTQ fans by writing, “I want to say I love and support you all and have your back, and and most of all, stand with you. I do not condone any actions that do not love and support your community.”
The drummer also took a moment to address a controversial blogpost his brother penned in 2010 following their departure from the band, where Josh called Paramore a “manufactured product” revolving around frontwoman Hayley Williams.
The post has since been deleted, but Zac — who has since rejoined the band — addressed the note on Thursday as his name was signed onto it a decade ago.
“When my brother and I left Paramore in 2010, there was a post about the band that I did not fully condone. My name was included on the post yes, But I had not been briefed on what the entirety of that message contained,” he continued. ” am openly speaking about this now being not only the founding drummer of Paramore, but also rejoining in 2016. I am saying that I have a voice of my own and my voice stands with our band and our fans, not with words including me in actions I do not agree with.”
“We all have our own voices and each powerful within themselves. Let’s use this power for love and peace, not separation and exclusivity,” he concluded.
By Megan Stone
