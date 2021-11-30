Parade and Championship Rally For Lockport Porters

A Community Celebration in honor of the Lockport Township High School Porter Football Program Winning the State Championship. The weather should be balmy with a high of 60 degrees this Thursday, December 2nd. The LTHS pep band will be with City dignitaries at the band shell at Central Square for the parade and rally. The parade begins at 5 p.m. from LTHS East Campus to City Hall with the Championship rally to follow.
The rally will embark at 5 p.m. at the LTHS east campus in the 7th street parking lot and arrive at City Hall at about 5:30 p.m.
Families are encouraged to attend, bring lawn chairs and blankets.