Papa Roach prepping re-recorded “Last Resort” featuring three guest vocalists
Credit: Darren CraigPapa Roach has recorded a new version of the band’s signature single “Last Resort,” and it includes three mystery guest vocalists.
“I can’t drop the names yet but we’ve got some top-notch sick people on this,” frontman Jacoby Shaddix tells Rock Sound.
“There’s somebody from the modern rock era that’s speaking to the people for the people right now,” he teases.
“There’s somebody from the hip-hop scene that’s old school and there’s somebody from the current hip-hop that’s on right now. We’ve got a little bit of these three personalities that are going [on] here.”
Shaddix adds that he and his band mates are trying to decide whether to release three separate versions of the new “Last Resort,” or one super-sized track featuring all three guests.
“It’s going to be fun to play with and a cool way to celebrate the track and that’s coming soon,” he says.
“Last Resort,” of course, was a single off Papa Roach’s 2000 hit album Infest. Last month, the band performed the record in full during a livestream to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
By Josh Johnson
