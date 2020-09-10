Pantera’s ‘Reinventing the Steel’ being reissued to celebrate 20th anniversary
Elektra/Rhino Pantera‘s 2000 album Reinventing the Steel is being reissued in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
The three-disc package includes remastered audio of the original album plus a collection of rarities. It also features new mix created by producer Terry Date, who’d previously worked with Pantera on their albums Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power, Far Beyond Driven and The Great Southern Trendkill.
The Reinventing the Steel reissue will be available on CD and digital on October 20. A limited edition two-LP set will be released in January 2021.
Reinventing the Steel would turn out to be the final Pantera album. The group broke up in 2003, and brothers “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul went on to form the band Damageplan. In 2004, Dime was murdered onstage during a Damageplan concert at age 38. Paul died in 2018 at age 54 of a heart condition.
By Josh Johnson
