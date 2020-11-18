Pantera teams up with Texas brewery for signature beer
J. Shearer/WireImagePantera has teamed up with the Dallas-based Texas Ale Project craft brewery to create a signature beer.
Dubbed Pantera Golden Ale, the 5.4% ABV beverage will be available beginning March 2021.
“We love creating fine ales and enjoy all kinds of music,” says Texas Ale Project founder Brent Thompson. “We’re very excited to unite these two passions together under our roof, this time in partnership with the almighty Pantera. I couldn’t be more pumped about this project.”
For more info, visit TexasAleProject.com.
This year, Pantera celebrated the 30th anniversary of Cowboys from Hell and the 20th anniversary of Reinventing the Steel with special merch and an expanded reissue, respectively.
By Josh Johnson
