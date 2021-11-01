      Weather Alert

Pandemic Stress Has Made Decision-Making More Difficult

Nov 1, 2021 @ 10:29am
The stress of the coronavirus pandemic is making it more difficult for adults to make both day-to-day and major life decisions, in comparison to life before the pandemic.

According to the American Psychological Association survey, millennials have been affected the most.

More than 60-percent agreed that the pandemic has made them rethink how they were living their lives; while 63-percent said that uncertainty about the near future causes them stress.

About half said the pandemic had made planning for the future feel impossible.

