Pandemic Restrictions Easing, Toby Keith Headded to Atlantic City
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)
Toby Keith is getting back on the road with several shows scheduled this Fall. Added to his calendar is a Labor Day show in Atlantic City. The singer will hit the stage at the Hard Rock Cafe on Sunday, September 5th. For more information on Keith’s The Country Comes to Town Tour, visit his official website and social media pages. Are you planning on attending a concert this summer or fall?