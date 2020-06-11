Palaye Royale touring bassist fired following misconduct allegations
Katja Ogrin/RedfernsPalaye Royale touring bassist Daniel Curcio has been fired from the band after allegations of misconduct involving minors started circulating on Twitter.
In a statement, Palaye Royale says, “Palaye Royale have always been the three members. We are extremely disappointed in the actions of one of our touring musicians.”
“His decisions are not in any way a reflection on us, we have worked our whole lives to achieve where we are today,” the statement continues. “Under no circumstances will we allow misconduct to anyone especially our fans; safety is our number one priority.”
In a follow-up clarifying Curcio’s current status in Palaye Royale, the band tweeted, “Please note; Daniel Curcio no longer works for Palaye Royale.”
Palaye Royale just released their new album, The Bastards, in May.
By Josh Johnson
