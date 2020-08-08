Pajamas Ban for IL Students Who Learning from Home Draws Mixed Response
Little boy standing on the couch fighting with laundry while his sister protecting herself with laundry basket
A school district in Central Illinois will not allow students to wear pajama bottoms, nor slippers, while they attend school from home.
Since pajama bottoms and slippers are forbidden at school, they are also now forbidden from at-home learning.
Kids must also sit at a table for at-home learning; can not sit on their beds. One parent said, we have to meet families where they are and not put up more restrictions. Another says we have to keep kids feeling like they are a part of a school community, and serious about getting their work done – which is the whole idea of school… preparation for real-life working and learning, as adults, some day.
