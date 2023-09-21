98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Painting Bought at Thrift Store – $4 – Sells for Almost $200k

September 21, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Painting Bought at Thrift Store – $4 – Sells for Almost $200k
Getty Image
Sometimes it pays to be a “saver.”  A painting – which was purchased at a thrift store in 2017 for $4 – has just sold at auction for $191,000. 
The oil-on-panel painting, titled “Ramona,” was a long-lost work from 1939, and one of a set of four, created by N.C. Wyeth.

In the depicted scene, an orphaned young lady appears to be upset with her foster mother.  The moment is from an 1884 book by Helen Hunt Jackson.  At the center of it, you see a religious statue with a cross in it’s right hand.  On that side, you see a much older woman, seated, dressed in mourning clothes, with a paper in hand.  On the other side stands a much younger woman, in colorful clothes, with more linens spilling out of a box in front of her.  There is an open box of jewelry on a table, between them.  They are not happy.

The painting turned up in a Savers thrift store, in New Hampshire.  The woman who bought it put it in her closet, then took it out to look for the artist’s signature.  Once she posted a photo on Facebook, commenters urged her to contact curators.  They confirmed the discovery.

It’s unclear how the work wound up at the thrift store, though.  Savers encourages customers to #thriftproud.

It was in a section where customers are often likely to buy the artwork just for the frame.

(See more, here:  UPI)

More about:
#HelenHuntJackson
#NCWyeth
#Ramona
#Savers
#thriftproud
#ThriftStoreFind
#UPI
Facebook

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts