Painting Bought at Thrift Store – $4 – Sells for Almost $200k

In the depicted scene, an orphaned young lady appears to be upset with her foster mother. The moment is from an 1884 book by Helen Hunt Jackson. At the center of it, you see a religious statue with a cross in it’s right hand. On that side, you see a much older woman, seated, dressed in mourning clothes, with a paper in hand. On the other side stands a much younger woman, in colorful clothes, with more linens spilling out of a box in front of her. There is an open box of jewelry on a table, between them. They are not happy.

The painting turned up in a Savers thrift store, in New Hampshire. The woman who bought it put it in her closet, then took it out to look for the artist’s signature. Once she posted a photo on Facebook, commenters urged her to contact curators. They confirmed the discovery.

It’s unclear how the work wound up at the thrift store, though. Savers encourages customers to #thriftproud.

It was in a section where customers are often likely to buy the artwork just for the frame.

(See more, here: UPI)