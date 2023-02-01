Painting – Covered in Poop – Sells for Big Dough – Guess How Much… Doh!

From “doh!” to “dough!“: A large oil painting titled “A Study for Saint Jerome,” by Sir Anthony Van Dyck, sat in a New York farm shed – and collected bird droppings – before it was discovered by art collector Albert B. Roberts.

Roberts purchased the work for just $600 in 2002. But Roberts passed away in 2021. And, last Thursday, his estate sold the work for $3.1 million.

A portion of the sale’s proceeds will go to the Albert B. Roberts Foundation, which provides financial support for artists and charities.

