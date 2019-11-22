Pabst Blue Ribbon Releases 7-Foot-Long 99-Pack of Beer
(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno)
For anyone looking to stock up before the holidays, Pabst Blue Ribbon has rolled out a multipack that should satisfy even the thirstiest beer drinkers. Its the Pabst Blue Ribbon 99-pack. The limited edition family pack which is 7 feet long and weighs around 80 pounds has been popping up in stores across several states. The case apparently first appeared at a store in Minnesota, where it quickly sold out.
As images of the massive case (which requires at least two people to carry) appeared online, fans started asking if it would be weighing down shelves near them. Indeed, the 99-pack will be sold at many locations across the US. But if 99 cans of beer seems like too much, there are other ways to celebrate the holidays. For the second year in a row, Miller High Life is offering its beer in Champagne-size 750-milliliter bottles ahead of New Years Day, reportedly after the bottles became a big seller in late 2018. Click here to read more from the NY POST and see this monstrosity!