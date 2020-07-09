Ozzy Osbourne signs up for paranormal reality show with Sharon & son Jack
Courtesy of Travel ChannelHave you ever wondered what The X-Files would be like if Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne played the part of Scully and their son Jack was Mulder? Then do we have a show for you.
The trio will star in a new Travel Channel series called The Osbournes Want to Believe. On the show, Jack will show his mom and dad footage that purports to show strange happenings such as Bigfoot and UFO sightings, poltergeists and “creepy dolls” in an effort to convince them of the existence of paranormal activity.
“My parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” Jack says. “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences.”
“My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly,” he adds. “It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!”
The Osbournes Want to Believe premieres Sunday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.
By Josh Johnson
