OZZY OSBOURNE Sells Bat Plush Toy with Removable Head

Ozzy Osbourne celebrated the 37th anniversary of one of his most iconic rock moments by selling a plush toy bat. The stuffed commemorative bat celebrates the Jan. 20, 1982, show at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, where Osbourne famously grabbed what he thought was a rubber bat thrown on stage by a fan and bit its head off, not realizing until later that it was a real animal. Ozzy had to have a series of rabies shots afterwards. The toy bat has Ozzy’s logo on the front, and the head can be detached and then reattached with Velcro strips. The 12″ toy sold out at $40 each, but you can pre-order on future editions. Read more from Billboard here.

Today marks the 37th Anniversary since I bit a head off a f*cking bat! Celebrate with this commemorative plush with detachable head.https://t.co/Of23jCDtaa pic.twitter.com/U8ZkmOYOey — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 20, 2019