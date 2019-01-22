OZZY OSBOURNE Sells Bat Plush Toy with Removable Head
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 22, 2019 @ 7:47 AM
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs at his Ozzy Scream Tour 2011 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday March 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Ozzy Osbourne celebrated the 37th anniversary of one of his most iconic rock moments by selling a plush toy bat. The stuffed commemorative bat celebrates the Jan. 20, 1982, show at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa, where Osbourne famously grabbed what he thought was a rubber bat thrown on stage by a fan and bit its head off, not realizing until later that it was a real animal. Ozzy had to have a series of rabies shots afterwards. The toy bat has Ozzy’s logo on the front, and the head can be detached and then reattached with Velcro strips. The 12″ toy sold out at $40 each, but you can pre-order on future editions. Read more from Billboard here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jake Owen to star in First Movie How Much Does It Cost to Attend the Super Bowl? Lauren Alaina & Fiance Alex Hopkins Split, End Engagement Here’s A Simple Way To Protect Against The Flu What Actually Works to Prevent Kids from Getting Colds? HOTELS.COM IS GIVING AWAY FREE HOTEL ROOMS AFTER THE SUPER BOWL FOR FUTURE PARENTS LOOKING TO SCORE A GAME BABY
Comments