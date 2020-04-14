Ozzy Osbourne donating portion of merch proceeds to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research
ABC/Randy HolmesApril is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and Ozzy Osbourne is using his merch to support efforts to find a cure for the disease.
The metal legend is selling a batch of t-shirts, posters and other memorabilia from past solo and Black Sabbath tours, and he’s donating 10 percent of the proceeds to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
Visit Stores.eBay.com/Ozzfest for more info.
It was just this past January that Ozzy revealed on ABC’s Good Morning America that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
The Prince of Darkness has also battled a number of health issues over the past year or so, including neck surgery and a bout with pneumonia, which caused him to postpone his 2020 tour dates.
Ozzy was scheduled to travel to Switzerland for additional treatment for his Parkinson’s earlier this month, but the trip was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.