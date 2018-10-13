‘Ozark’ Set for Season 3

The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflix’s shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

‘Ozark’ Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

There is a reason the celebrate if you’re an “Ozark” fan, the Netflix series is returning for its third season, Ozark star Jason Bateman tweeted about the news writing, “I’m happy for me, but concerned for Marty — it’s official OZARK 3 is on its way.”

Ozark is about a financial planner that moves his family to the Ozark mountains to help a drug cartel launder money.

The series was filmed at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri as well as locations in Georgia.

