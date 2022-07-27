Oxford Study Finds Video Games Have No Effect On Players’ Mental Health

It turns out video games might not be screwing up the younger generation after all.
At least that’s according to a study by Oxford University, which found playing games does not have an effect on a person’s mental health. In fact, even people who are addicted to playing aren’t adversely affected, says Professor Andy Przybylski, the study’s lead author. “It wasn’t the quantity of gaming, but the quality that counted,” he says. “If they played because they loved it, then the data did not suggest it affected their mental health. It seemed to give them a strong positive feeling.”
Przybylski goes on to say there is “no evidence” that limiting the time people play will improve their mental health.