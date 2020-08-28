OWN taps ‘Girlfriends’ alum Jill Marie Jones for their new original series, ‘Delilah’
Brooke MasonGirlfriends alum Jill Marie Jones is officially part of the OWN family.
On Thursday, Jones shared the news that she has joined the cast of Delilah, a brand-new series from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright.
“I’m literally jumping up & down right now because I FINALLY get to share my EXCITING NEWS!!! I’m now apart of the OWN family,” Jones wrote, before thanking Oprah Winfrey and those instrumental in her casting.
“I’m Overjoyed, Thankful and beyond Grateful!!! And to my beautiful LOVE BUGS!!! …I can not wait for you to meet Tamara!” she teased. “She is the ENTIRE bag a chips …………with hot sauce on the side.”
Delilah will follow Maahra Hill as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. Doing her best to raise her two children by herself, Delilah struggles to keep her family, friends and faith strong while “ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most.” Unfortunately for her, the rich and powerful of Charlotte will do anything to stop her.
Jones will play Tamara Grayson, Delilah’s confidante and best friend.
The series will also star Susan Heyward as Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired ambitious associate, and Ozioma Akagha as Harper Conant, Delilah’s good-spirited secretary.
Delilah is expected to launch on OWN sometime in 2021.
By Candice Williams
